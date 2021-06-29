Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Price Target Raised to C$1.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Petrus Resources from C$0.45 to C$0.70 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of PTRUF stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.57. Petrus Resources has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.74.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area comprise 43,159 net acres, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

