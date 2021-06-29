Phantasma Energy (KCAL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,917.00

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $934,497.30 and $1,917.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

