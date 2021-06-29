Phantasma Trading Up 6% This Week (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $16.68 million and approximately $128,012.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000457 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,156.61 or 0.99852840 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00033142 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007814 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00055710 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000899 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 100,881,072 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

