PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Short Interest Update

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the May 31st total of 227,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,336,487,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PHI Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.

About PHI Group

PHI Group, Inc provides merger and acquisition advisory, consulting, project financing, and capital market services to clients in North America and Asia. It also offers healthcare services and dietary supplements. The company was formerly known as Providential Holdings, Inc and changed its name to PHI Group, Inc in April 2009.

