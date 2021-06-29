PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Hits $0.0563 on Major Exchanges

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $167,568.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0563 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00055145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00019840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $244.48 or 0.00675471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00038794 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,595,770 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

