PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the May 31st total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PZC stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $11.38. 11,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,953. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.