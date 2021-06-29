Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.13.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $89.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,916,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,228,000 after purchasing an additional 54,332 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,645,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,497,000 after purchasing an additional 107,698 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,511,000 after purchasing an additional 398,118 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,083,000 after purchasing an additional 782,474 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,080,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

