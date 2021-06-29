Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PLUG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plug Power from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.94.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.48.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. Plug Power’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 50.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.