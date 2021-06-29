Polymath (POLY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.41 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last week, Polymath has traded up 39.9% against the dollar. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000446 BTC on major exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $99.85 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.74 or 0.00405258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00011058 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 618,764,165 coins. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

