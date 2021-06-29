Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

PRCH has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Porch Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Porch Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.60.

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $18.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38. Porch Group has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Porch Group will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $1,418,408.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $3,131,446.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the first quarter worth about $67,260,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,209,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth about $55,755,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,140,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

