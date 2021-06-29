Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) shares traded down 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.15. 725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 10,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.3621 per share. This represents a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

