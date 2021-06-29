PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSK. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.88.

Shares of PSK opened at C$15.30 on Monday. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$7.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$59.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.87%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

