Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 22,512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 860,816 shares.The stock last traded at $12.12 and had previously closed at $12.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTIL. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

The firm has a market cap of $724.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 159.67% and a negative net margin of 299.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Precision BioSciences news, COO David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,113.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $87,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,950,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,558,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,175 shares of company stock worth $1,660,691 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

