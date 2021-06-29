Primas Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Primas has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0257 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Primas has traded 44% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.74 or 0.00405258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00011058 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official website is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

