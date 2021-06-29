Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Shares Gap Up to $7.52

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.52, but opened at $7.75. Priority Technology shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

PRTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a market cap of $524.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Analysts predict that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Hipp acquired 45,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $300,003.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,347.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,861,659 shares in the company, valued at $13,255,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Priority Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Priority Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Priority Technology by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Priority Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Priority Technology by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B, ACH.com, and others, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

