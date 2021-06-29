Propy Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.45 Million (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Propy has a total market capitalization of $13.45 million and approximately $172,002.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Propy coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Propy has traded 33.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Propy Coin Profile

Propy (CRYPTO:PRO) is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . The official website for Propy is propy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Buying and Selling Propy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

