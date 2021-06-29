Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.47 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,445 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.12. 18,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,018. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.09. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $38.63 and a twelve month high of $50.50.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

