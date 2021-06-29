Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.91 Million in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,545 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,981,599 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $553,843,000 after acquiring an additional 180,345 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,007,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,535,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,906,000 after purchasing an additional 257,110 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in BHP Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,493,000 after purchasing an additional 404,952 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,717,000 after buying an additional 605,893 shares during the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. Argus raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,140.50.

BHP traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.03. 66,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.75.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.