Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,535 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.48. 37,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,627. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.95. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $58.78 and a 12 month high of $63.60.

