Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PZA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,624,000 after purchasing an additional 246,978 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,282,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,307,000 after purchasing an additional 117,710 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 770,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,897,000 after purchasing an additional 44,643 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 717,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 45,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 697,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.22. 3,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,061. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $27.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.