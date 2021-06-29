Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 42.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,382 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 49,713 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,676,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after buying an additional 40,799 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 24,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,079.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $656,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

LPG opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $15.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $592.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 29.30%. The company had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

