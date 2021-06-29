Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.04 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 115.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock opened at $166.58 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.78.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

