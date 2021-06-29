Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.15 Million Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 81.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,700 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,220,000 after purchasing an additional 235,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,561,000 after acquiring an additional 139,949 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth $6,910,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 128,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $3,329,000. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAH opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $56.07.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.47%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $456,346.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,153.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $640,505.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,522.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

