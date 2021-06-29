Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.22 Million Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of TrueBlue worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TBI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth about $9,177,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,903,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,005,000 after buying an additional 404,396 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 820,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,071,000 after buying an additional 308,782 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,435,000 after buying an additional 73,742 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBI stock opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.47.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TBI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sidoti raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TrueBlue has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other TrueBlue news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $432,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $72,973.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,054 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

