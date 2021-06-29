Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth $17,302,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,124,000 after buying an additional 315,060 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $10,681,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,169,000 after acquiring an additional 238,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,229,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $53.43 on Tuesday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.86.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $255,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,108.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $461,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,989. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAKE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

