Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,767,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069,173 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,676 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,048,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,468,000 after acquiring an additional 717,747 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Insiders have sold 44,967 shares of company stock worth $2,794,975 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.38. 14,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,472. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

