Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €98.52 ($115.91).

Get Puma alerts:

ETR PUM opened at €99.00 ($116.47) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €91.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.09. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a fifty-two week high of €97.36 ($114.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.