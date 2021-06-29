Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €107.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €98.52 ($115.91).

Shares of Puma stock opened at €99.00 ($116.47) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.59. Puma has a one year low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a one year high of €97.36 ($114.54). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €91.87.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

