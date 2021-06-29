Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,241,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,830 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $39,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 18.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,637,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,432,000 after acquiring an additional 870,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 106.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,589 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 1,374,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,263,000 after acquiring an additional 940,542 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,317,000 after acquiring an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 10,139.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2,795.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

