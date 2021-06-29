PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.500-$6.500 EPS.

NYSE:PVH opened at $107.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.04, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.37. PVH has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $121.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.94.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PVH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.80.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 7,209 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $789,529.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $258,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

