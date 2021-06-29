Pylon Network (PYLNT) Price Reaches $0.37 on Major Exchanges

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Pylon Network has a market cap of $222,413.51 and $32.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pylon Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pylon Network has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00055015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00019943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.47 or 0.00672737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00038894 BTC.

Pylon Network Coin Profile

Pylon Network (PYLNT) is a coin. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 602,010 coins. Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org . The Reddit community for Pylon Network is https://reddit.com/r/PylonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pylon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

