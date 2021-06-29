Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Chesswood Group Limited Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chesswood Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$26.31 million during the quarter.

Separately, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$11.75 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

CHW stock opened at C$13.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$212.01 million and a P/E ratio of 13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.85, a current ratio of 46.58 and a quick ratio of 44.36. Chesswood Group has a 52-week low of C$3.60 and a 52-week high of C$13.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Chesswood Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

In other Chesswood Group news, Director Michael Eric Prenzlow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$70,991.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$683,293.96. Also, Director Gary Souverein purchased 2,400 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.78 per share, with a total value of C$35,481.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,757 shares in the company, valued at C$4,742,071.49.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

