Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Raised by Analyst

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Entera Bio in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Entera Bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,448.54% and a negative return on equity of 243.01%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Entera Bio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

NASDAQ ENTX opened at $6.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67. Entera Bio has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Entera Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LLC increased its position in Entera Bio by 2.9% in the first quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

