Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qantas Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of Qantas Airways stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310. Qantas Airways has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.37.

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 314 aircraft under the Qantas and Jetstar brands.

