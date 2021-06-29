Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Brokerages expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to announce sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo posted sales of $787.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year sales of $4.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.20.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded up $8.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.66. 2,051,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Qorvo has a one year low of $107.18 and a one year high of $201.68.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $322,369.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

