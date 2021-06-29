Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Trading Up 5.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $220.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Qorvo traded as high as $197.31 and last traded at $196.87. Approximately 60,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,251,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.33.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QRVO. Mizuho boosted their price target on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.20.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $502,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,071,029.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $1,820,535.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,951,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,649,000 after purchasing an additional 107,106 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

