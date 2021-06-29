QS Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 867,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after buying an additional 371,463 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $11,182,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of FCPT opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.26. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.19%.

In related news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

