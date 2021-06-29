QS Investors LLC Invests $1.18 Million in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 183,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in HEXO during the first quarter worth $260,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HEXO during the first quarter worth $79,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in HEXO during the first quarter worth $79,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in HEXO during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HEXO during the first quarter worth $149,000. 12.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HEXO alerts:

NYSE HEXO opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $857.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.09. HEXO Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $11.04.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 189.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HEXO Corp. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO).

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.