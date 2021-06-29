QS Investors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

QS Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 969,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after buying an additional 511,463 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,128 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,645,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE COG opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.88. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.