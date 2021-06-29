QS Investors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

QS Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 75.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,095 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,688,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,930,000 after acquiring an additional 202,323 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,548,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,497,000 after acquiring an additional 218,203 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,262,000 after acquiring an additional 631,541 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 781,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,737,000 after acquiring an additional 19,308 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $39,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $373,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 37,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,858.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,936 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCOI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $77.29 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $90.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.33 and a beta of 0.14.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.53%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

