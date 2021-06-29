QS Investors LLC Trims Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

QS Investors LLC lowered its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 20,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Shares of RDN opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $227,631.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,814.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $251,042.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,046.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $568,395. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.