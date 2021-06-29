QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will announce sales of $7.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.93 billion and the lowest is $7.53 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $4.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $32.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.78 billion to $32.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $35.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.65 billion to $36.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,851,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,742,160. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $87.51 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $160.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.