Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 18,741 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 80.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 38,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NYSE:MPW opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

