Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,219 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 34.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth $1,853,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 417.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,077,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,700 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth $1,596,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth $106,000. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UAA. UBS Group raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

Shares of UAA opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

