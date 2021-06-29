Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30,780 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Navient were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Navient by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Navient by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 189,665 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 945,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,289,000 after buying an additional 10,617 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 18,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Navient by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

