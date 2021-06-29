Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $735,000 in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MEDP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $46,440,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,379,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,281,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,402,000 after buying an additional 188,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 231,736.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,813,000 after buying an additional 113,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $181.40 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $196.12. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.73.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,852,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total transaction of $671,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,534,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,032 shares of company stock worth $41,099,506 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MEDP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

