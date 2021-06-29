Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $745,000 in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,219,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,153,000 after buying an additional 177,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 29,212 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.92.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $7,136,685.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 584,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,293,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $63,062.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at $574,532.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -77.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.02. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

