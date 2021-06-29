Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 29,700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,094,282 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,589 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,093,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after acquiring an additional 684,896 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,053.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 626,433 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 576,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after acquiring an additional 339,797 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 467,512.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 308,558 shares during the period. 22.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.
Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2196 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently -40.24%.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Featured Story: After-Hours Trading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO).
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.