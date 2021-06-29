Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 7,659 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 122.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Triton International were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRTN. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triton International during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Triton International during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Triton International during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triton International during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TRTN. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. Triton International Limited has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Triton International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $346.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

In other Triton International news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 12,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $733,527.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 189,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,912,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claude Germain sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,970 shares of company stock worth $909,493. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

