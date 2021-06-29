Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 33,159 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,159 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 96,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Fortive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 320,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Fortive by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 362,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in Fortive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 296,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $1,890,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV stock opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.51. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTV shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

